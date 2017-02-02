ActionForex.com
Feb 02 07:57 GMT

USD/CHF: Swiss SVME PMI Declined In January Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 02 17 07:01 GMT

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.39% against the CHF and closed at 0.9930.

In economic news, Switzerland’s SVME – purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped more than expected to a level of 54.6 in January, from a revised reading of 56.2 in the prior month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9904, with the USD trading 0.26% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9871, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9837. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9947, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9989.

Moving ahead, market participants await the release of Switzerland’s real retail sales data for December, due in a few hours.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

