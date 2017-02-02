<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss SVME PMI Declined In January

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.39% against the CHF and closed at 0.9930.

In economic news, Switzerland’s SVME – purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped more than expected to a level of 54.6 in January, from a revised reading of 56.2 in the prior month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9904, with the USD trading 0.26% lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9871, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9837. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.9947, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.9989.

Moving ahead, market participants await the release of Switzerland’s real retail sales data for December, due in a few hours.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.