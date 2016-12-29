<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator Surprisingly Dropped in November

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD slightly rose against the CHF and closed at 1.0276.

In economic news, Switzerland's UBS consumption indicator unexpectedly fell to a level of 1.43 in November, compared to a level of 1.49 in the prior month and confounding market anticipation for it to climb to a level of 1.50.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0260, with the USD trading 0.16% lower against the CHF from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0239, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0218. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0301, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0342.

With no economic releases in Switzerland today, investor sentiment would be governed by global macroeconomic news.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.