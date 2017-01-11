<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Unemployment Rate Remained Steady In December

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.23% against the CHF and closed at 1.0161.

On the data front, Switzerland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% in December, meeting market expectations.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0174, with the USD trading 0.13% higher against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0127, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0079. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0202, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0229.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.