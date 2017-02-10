<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Swiss Unemployment Rate Remained Steady In January

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.7% against the CHF and closed at 1.0013.

In economic news, Switzerland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% in January, meeting market expectations.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0011, with the USD trading a tad lower against the CHF from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9955, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9899. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0044, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0077.

Looking ahead, traders would concentrate on Switzerland’s consumer price inflation figures, the sole important release next week.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.