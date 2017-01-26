<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF: Switzerland's ZEW Survey Of Expectations Advanced In January

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.22% against the CHF and closed at 0.9989.

Macroeconomic data indicated that Switzerland's ZEW survey of economic expectations index advanced to a level of 18.5 in January, following a reading of 12.9 in the previous month. Also, the nation's UBS consumption indicator rose to a level of 1.50 in December, compared to a reading of 1.45 in the previous month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9982, with the USD trading 0.07% lower against the CHF from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.9955, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.9927. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0018, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0053.

Moving ahead, traders would await Switzerland's trade balance figures for December, set to release in a while.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.