USD/JPY Jumps on Weak Data

Market sentiment remains bearish at 54%

Immediate resistance lies around 117.40

The closest support rests around 116.50

Upcoming Events: US CB Consumer Confidence; US Richmond Manufacturing Index Japan's household spending went down 1.5% on a yearly basis in November for the ninth month in a row amid stagnant wages, hinting the challenge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government faces in reinvigorating the economy. Separate data showed that Japanese core consumer prices also posted the ninth straight month of annual declines in November, suggesting that the economy still lacks enough momentum to jump-start inflation toward the central bank's ambitious 2% target. Moreover, Tokyo officials have blamed external factors, such as falling energy prices and uncertainty related to emerging economies, for their failure to achieve a promised stated above inflation target. In the meantime, the Japanese economy may finally be getting some relief in the form of a weaker yen. It is worth to point out that Japanese currency has dropped roughly 12% against the US dollar since the November 8 presidential election. Losses have accelerated since the Federal Reserve's decision to raise US interest rates on December 14. Moreover, the yen's weakness is predicted to continue in the new year since central banks in Washington and Tokyo continue to diverge on monetary policy. Existing home sales in the United States rose for the third consecutive month in November, surprising markets and hitting their highest level for almost a decade. According to the National Association of Realtors, home resales advanced 0.7% to an annualized rate of 5.61 million units in the reported period, following October's downwardly revised rate of 5.57 million, surpassing analysts' expectations for a slight decline of 1.0% to a 5.52 million-unit pace and reaching the highest since February 2007. On an annual basis, sales increased 15.4% in November. According to the latest data published by Freddie Mac, the fixed 30- year mortgage rate has climbed around 60% to an average rate of 4.16% since Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. Moreover, mortgage rates are likely to go even higher after the Fed rose its key interest rate to 0.75% from 0.50% last week as well projected three more hikes in 2017. Separately, the Energy Information Administration announced on Wednesday a 2.3 million barrel increase in US crude oil inventories during the week ending December 16, while market analysts anticipated a decline of 2.4 million barrels, following the preceding week's 2.6 million barrel slip.