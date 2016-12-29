<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY Remains in a Bearish Trend 53% of all pending orders are to purchase the Greenback

52% of all open positions are short

Immediate resistance lies at 117.39

The closest support rests at 116.30

Upcoming Events: US Initial Jobless Claims, US Goods Trade Balance, US Crude Oil Inventories US pending home sales dropped unexpectedly last month to the lowest level since January 2016, official figures revealed on Wednesday. The National Association of Realtors reported its Pending Home Sales Index fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5% to 107.3 in November, following the preceding month's rise of 0.1% to 110.0 points, while market analysts anticipated a slight acceleration of 0.5% during the reported period. On an annual basis, the Index declined at an annualized pace of 0.4%. In regional terms, sales jumped 0.6% in the Northeast, but dropped 2.5% in the Midwest, 6.7% in the West and 1.2% in the South during November. According to NAR Chief Economist Larry Yun, the sharp rise in mortgages rates and shortages on the housing market were the main driver of the decline last month. As a result, the EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0394 from 1.0398 ahead of the release, while the GBP/USD declined to 1.2210 from 1.2217. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback's performance against a group of six other currencies, remained unchanged at 103.67. On Thursday attention could be paid to the US Initial Jobless Claims. They are a measure of the number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance. In other words, it provides a measure of strength in the labor market. A larger than expected number indicates weakness in this market, which influences the strength and direction of the US economy. Another possible event will be the Crude Oil Inventories. It is a weekly measure of the change in the number of barrels in stock of crude oil and its derivates. This report tends to generate large price volatility, as oil prices impact on worldwide economies, affecting the most, commodity related currencies, such as Canadian Dollar. Despite it having a limited impact among currencies, this report tends to affect the price of oil itself, and, therefore, have a more notorious impact on WTI crude futures.