Mar 03 08:32 GMT

USD/JPY: Japan's Consumer Prices Advanced In January, While Jobless Rate Dropped In The Same Month Print E-mail
Mar 03 17 08:05 GMT

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.56% against the JPY and closed at 114.38.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 114.11, with the USD trading 0.24% lower against the JPY from yesterday's close.

Overnight data indicated that Japan's national consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% on an annual basis in January, at par with market expectations and compared to a rise of 0.3% in the previous month. Additionally, the nation's unemployment rate dropped to 3.0% in January, meeting market expectations and after recording a reading of 3.1% in the previous month. On the contrary, the nation's household spending slid more-than-expected by 1.2% YoY in January, compared to a fall of 0.3% in the previous month.

Separately, early morning data showed that Japan's Nikkei services PMI eased to a level of 51.3 in February, compared to a level of 51.9 in the preceding month. Meanwhile, the nation's consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell to a level of 43.1 in February, defying market consensus of a rise to a level of 43.5 and following a reading of 43.2 in the prior month.

The pair is expected to find support at 113.81, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 113.51. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 114.50, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 114.89.

Looking ahead, traders would await the release of Japan's 1Q GDP, trade balance and Eco-Watchers survey data, all due next week.

The currency pair is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

