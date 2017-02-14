<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY: Japan's Industrial Output Revised Higher In December

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.18% against the JPY and closed at 113.76.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 113.56, with the USD trading 0.18% lower against the JPY from yesterday's close.

Earlier in the session, Japan's final industrial production climbed 0.7% in December, after recording a rise of 0.5% in the preliminary print, thus suggesting faster economic growth in the industrial sector. Industrial production had recorded a gain of 1.5% in the previous month.

The pair is expected to find support at 113.29, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 113.03. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.94, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 114.33.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.