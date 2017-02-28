ActionForex.com
Feb 28 08:29 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY: Japan's Industrial Production Dropped For The First Time In 6 Months In January Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 28 17 07:58 GMT

USD/JPY: Japan's Industrial Production Dropped For The First Time In 6 Months In January

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.48% against the JPY and closed at 112.74.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 112.61, with the USD trading 0.12% lower against the JPY from yesterday's close.

Overnight data indicated that Japan's preliminary industrial production unexpectedly dropped 0.8% on a monthly basis in January, declining for the first time in six months, thus casting doubt over the health of the nation's industrial sector. Industrial production had registered a rise of 0.7% in the prior month, whereas markets anticipated for an increase of 0.4%. Also, the nation's large retailers' sales recorded a more-than-expected drop of 1.1% in January, compared to a fall of 1.3% in the prior month. On the contrary, the nation's seasonally adjusted retail trade rebounded 0.5% on a monthly basis in January, surpassing market expectations for a rise of 0.3%. In the prior month, retail trade had registered a revised drop of 1.6%.

Also, early morning data showed that Japan's small business confidence index unexpectedly dropped to a level of 47.7 in February, defying market consensus for a rise to a level of 48.5 and following a reading of 48.3 in the prior month.

The pair is expected to find support at 112.08, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 111.56. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 112.98, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 113.36.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.