ActionForex.com
Jan 16 08:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY: Japan's Machinery Orders Dropped At The Fastest Rate In Seven Months In November Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Jan 16 17 07:33 GMT

USD/JPY: Japan's Machinery Orders Dropped At The Fastest Rate In Seven Months In November

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.25% against the JPY and closed at 114.45 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 114.13, with the USD trading 0.28% lower against the JPY from Friday's close.

Overnight data showed that Japan's machinery orders slid more-than-expected by 5.1% MoM in November, declining at the fastest pace in seven months. Meanwhile, investors had envisaged machinery orders to fall 1.4%, after recording an advance of 4.1% in the previous month.

Early morning data indicated that the nation's tertiary industry index rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in November, meeting market expectations. In the previous month, the index had registered a similar rise.

The pair is expected to find support at 113.58, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 113.03. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 115.06, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 115.99.

Moving ahead, investors await Japan's industrial production data, scheduled to release tomorrow.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.