ActionForex.com
Feb 21 08:25 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY: Japan's Manufacturing Sector Expands At The Fastest Pace In Nearly 3-Years In February Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 21 17 07:07 GMT

USD/JPY: Japan's Manufacturing Sector Expands At The Fastest Pace In Nearly 3-Years In February

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.03% against the JPY and closed at 113.14.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 113.67, with the USD trading 0.47% higher against the JPY from yesterday's close.

Early morning data indicated that Japan's flash Nikkei manufacturing PMI rose to a level of 53.5 in February, expanding at its quickest pace in almost three-years, proving evidence that domestic and overseas demand is improving. In the prior month, the PMI had registered a reading of 52.7. On the other hand, the nation's all industry activity index dropped more-than-expected by 0.3% on a monthly basis in December, compared to a revised advance of 0.4% in the previous month.

The pair is expected to find support at 113.19, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 112.71. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.92, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 114.17.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.