ActionForex.com
Jan 12 09:30 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY: Japan's Trade Surplus Narrowed In November Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Jan 12 17 08:35 GMT

USD/JPY: Japan's Trade Surplus Narrowed In November

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.39% against the JPY and closed at 115.38.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 114.41, with the USD trading 0.84% lower against the JPY from yesterday's close.

Overnight data showed that Japan's trade surplus (BOP basis) narrowed less-than-expected to ¥313.4 billion in November, from a surplus of ¥587.6 billion in the prior month. Market anticipation was for the nation to record a surplus of ¥254.4 billion. On the contrary, the nation's adjusted (total) current account surplus narrowed to ¥1799.6 billion in November, more than market consensus for it to narrow to ¥1870.4 billion and following a surplus of ¥1928.90 billion in the previous month.

Earlier in the session, data indicated that the nation's Eco-Watchers survey for the current situation remained steady at 51.4 in December, while the Eco-Watchers survey for the future outlook fell to a level of 50.9 in December, compared to a revised reading of 51.3 in the prior month.

The pair is expected to find support at 113.48, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 112.54. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 116.1, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 117.78.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.