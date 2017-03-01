<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY: Japanese Manufacturing Activity Surged In February

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.09% against the JPY and closed at 112.84.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 113.36, with the USD trading 0.46% higher against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

Early morning data showed that Japan’s final Nikkei manufacturing PMI expanded at the quickest pace in nearly three years, after it advanced to a level of 53.3 in February, offering further evidence that the nation’s domestic as well as overseas demand is improving. The PMI had recorded a level of 52.7 in the prior month, while the preliminary figures had indicated an increase to a level of 53.5.

The pair is expected to find support at 112.2, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 111.05. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.98, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 114.61.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.