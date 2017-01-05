<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY: Japanese Services PMI Expanded To An 11-Month High In December

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.36% against the JPY and closed at 117.26.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 116.45, with the USD trading 0.69% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

Overnight data showed that, Japan’s Nikkei services PMI climbed to a level of 52.3 in December, pushing the PMI to an eleven-month high level, following a reading of 51.8 in the preceding month.

The pair is expected to find support at 115.74, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 115.04. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 117.66, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 118.88.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.