USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading A Tad Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.47% against the JPY and closed at 114.30.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 114.28, with the USD trading marginally lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 113.49, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 112.71. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 114.78, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 115.29.

With no economic releases in Japan today, investors will look forward to global events for further direction.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.