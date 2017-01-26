<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading A Tad Lower In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.47% against the JPY and closed at 113.32.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 113.35, with the USD trading marginally higher against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 112.93, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 112.51. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.85, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 114.35.

Investors would focus on Japan’s national consumer price index for December, scheduled to release overnight.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.