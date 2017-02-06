<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD marginally rose against the JPY and closed at 112.92 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 112.37, with the USD trading 0.49% lower against the JPY from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 111.89, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 111.41. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.15, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 113.93.

Moving ahead, traders will keep a close watch on Japan’s flash leading and coincident indices, both for December, slated to release tomorrow.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.