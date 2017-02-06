|
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Higher In The Asian Session
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD marginally rose against the JPY and closed at 112.92 on Friday.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 112.37, with the USD trading 0.49% lower against the JPY from Friday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 111.89, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 111.41. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.15, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 113.93.
Moving ahead, traders will keep a close watch on Japan’s flash leading and coincident indices, both for December, slated to release tomorrow.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.