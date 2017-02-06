ActionForex.com
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Higher In The Asian Session Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 06 17 07:38 GMT

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD marginally rose against the JPY and closed at 112.92 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 112.37, with the USD trading 0.49% lower against the JPY from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 111.89, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 111.41. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.15, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 113.93.

Moving ahead, traders will keep a close watch on Japan’s flash leading and coincident indices, both for December, slated to release tomorrow.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

