USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD marginally declined against the JPY and closed at 114.29.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 113.91, with the USD trading 0.33% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 113.44, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 112.98. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 114.66, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 115.42.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.