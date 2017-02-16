|
Daily Forex Fundamentals
Written by GCI Financial |
Feb 16 17 07:01 GMT
|
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Higher In The Asian Session
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD marginally declined against the JPY and closed at 114.29.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 113.91, with the USD trading 0.33% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 113.44, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 112.98. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 114.66, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 115.42.
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.