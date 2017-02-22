<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.49% against the JPY and closed at 113.70.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 113.44, with the USD trading 0.23% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 113.24, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 113.03. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.71, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 113.97.

Looking ahead, market participants would await the release of Japan’s final leading and coincident indices for December, scheduled tomorrow.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.