Feb 22 06:56 GMT

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Higher In The Asian Session Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 22 17 06:17 GMT

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.49% against the JPY and closed at 113.70.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 113.44, with the USD trading 0.23% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 113.24, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 113.03. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.71, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 113.97.

Looking ahead, market participants would await the release of Japan’s final leading and coincident indices for December, scheduled tomorrow.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.
 

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

