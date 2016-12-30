ActionForex.com
Dec 30 08:41 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Lower in the Morning Session Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Dec 30 16 07:42 GMT

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Lower in the Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.42% against the JPY and closed at 116.54.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 116.68, with the USD trading 0.12% higher against the JPY from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 116.18, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 115.67. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 117.03, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 117.37.

Moving ahead, market participants would concentrate on Japan's final Nikkei manufacturing and services PMIs, both scheduled to release next week.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading below its 50 Hr moving average.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.