USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading Marginally Higher In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.5% against the JPY and closed at 112.73.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 112.71, with the USD trading a tad lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 112.38, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 112.05. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 113.19, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 113.67.

Looking ahead, traders anxiously await Japan’s jobless rate, consumer price index, industrial production, consumer confidence index, final Nikkei manufacturing and services PMIs, all scheduled to release next week.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading below its 50 Hr moving average.