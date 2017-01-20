<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.42% against the JPY and closed at 115.02.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 114.59, with the USD trading 0.37% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 114.10, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 113.62. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 115.34, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 116.10.

Next week, investors will concentrate on Japan’s national consumer price index, preliminary Nikkei manufacturing PMI, small business confidence index and adjusted merchandise trade balance data, to gauge strength in the nation’s economy.

The currency pair is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.