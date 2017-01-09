<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 1.35% against the JPY and closed at 117.00 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 117.38, with the USD trading 0.32% higher against the JPY from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 116.20, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 115.03. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 117.99, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 118.61.

Amid a holiday observed in Japan today, investors will eye Japan’s consumer confidence index for December, scheduled to release tomorrow.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.