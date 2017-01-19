|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by GCI Financial |
Jan 19 17 06:35 GMT
|
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 1.56% against the JPY and closed at 114.54.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 114.61, with the USD trading 0.06% higher against the JPY from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 113.39, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 112.16. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 115.36, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 116.10.
The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.