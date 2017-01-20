<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Trump or nothing today

US president-elect Trump's inauguration might move markets. Any comments on future fiscal stimulus could impact trading via the reflation trade. After last week's disappointing press conference, market expectations will probably be low, suggesting potential for a negative reaction in case Trump touches upon the topic. Otherwise, we expect dull trading.

Currencies: USD struggles to extend rebound

Yesterday, EUR/USD dropped temporary below the 1.06 level as Draghi held a soft tone and as US eco data were strong. However, the USD gains couldn't be sustained. This is a bit disappointing for USD bulls. Are USD investors tuning a bit cautious as Trump might announce its first specific policy actions? The Sunrise Headlines US equity markets ended around -0.35% lower. The Dow Jones records its longest losing streak (5 days) since early November after failing to take out the psychological 20k-mark. Overnight, Asian stock markets trade mixed.

China's economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.8% in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher government spending and record bank lending, giving it a solid tailwind heading into what is expected to be a turbulent year.

Chinese December industrial production slowed from 6.2% Y/Y to 6.0% Y/Y (vs 6.1% Y/Y). Retail sales accelerated to 10.9% Y/Y from 10.8% Y/Y (vs 10.7% Y/Y). Fixed asset investment disappointed at 8.1% Y/Y (vs. 8.3% Y/Y)

It would be risky and unwise to allow the economy to run persistently hot, Fed chairwoman Yellen said, as she argued for gradual reduction in monetary support for the economy.

US Treasury secretary nominee Mnuchin has reasserted US support for a strong dollar, adding to conflicting signals over the incoming administration's economic policy as he sought to clarify comments by the president-elect.

Turkey moved closer to adopting a new constitutional bill extending President Erdogan's powers. Parliament ratified the first 7 of 18 articles, putting the assembly on track to approve the package as a whole by Friday night.

France's divided Left will this weekend narrow its search for a presidential candidate. Voters will whittle down a field of seven in a left-wing primary. The winner and runner-up will go into a Jan. 29 runoff.

Today's eco calendar contains UK retail sales, speeches by Fed governors Harker & Williams, the ECB's survey of professional forecasters and US president-elect Trump's inauguration Currencies: USD Struggles To Extend Rebound USD struggles to extend its rebound On Thursday, the dollar hovered up and down but ended little changed. The dollar rebound slowed ahead of the ECB press conference. ECB's Draghi perfectly held to the script of an ongoing soft ECB policy approach. At the same time, the dollar was temporary supported by strong US data with EUR/USD trading temporary below 1.06. However, the USD rebound stalled as sentiment on risk and US yields softened later in the session. EUR/USD closed the day at 1.0664 (1.0630 on Wednesday). USD/JPY finished marginally higher (114.86 from 114.65), but also well off the intraday top. Overnight, Fed Yellen (as usual) kept a balanced approach based on a gradual policy adjustment. She added the Fed isn't behind the curve, but admitted it is dangerous to allow the economy running too hot. The dollar lost a few ticks upon the Yellen headlines, as she didn't give an concrete hint on a March rate hike. The China Q4 growth was marginally above consensus and Chines equities outperform the region (+1%). Yesterday's rebound of the dollar has a mixed impact on other regional markets. USD/JPY struggles not the fall back (currently around 114.60). The dollar trades also marginally softer against the euro. (EUR/USD around 1.0680). Today, the eco calendar is almost empty. Two Fed members will speak (Harker and Williams). Harker stands on the hawkish side. Williams mostly supports a middle-of the road view, close to Yellen. We don't expect much reaction, but look for comments on the (reduction) of the balance sheet. All eyes of the world and and of the markets will be on the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the US. Markets will again look for clues on future policy, but it is unlike that Trump will give them today. Even so, markets might take a cautious approach, awaiting the first presidential decrees that the new president might take over the next days. If so, this caution might be slightly dollar. Late on Tuesday, the dollar bottomed out. The US currency made a nice rebound on Wednesday, suggesting that a bottom was in place. However, the price action yesterday evening and overnight is a bit disappointing. So, we still look for confirmation that the top in EUR/USD (1.0719) and the bottom in USD/JPY (112.57) mark a ST bottom. Global context: Two weeks ago, EUR/USD touched a multi-year low (1.0341). After the Trump rally, plenty of good USD news is discounted. Interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro narrowed (correction), causing a dollar correction. Longer-term, the absolute interest rate support should provide a USD floor if US data remain good and as long as there are no profound doubts on Trump's pro-growth policy. A buy USD on dips strategy remains preferred. EUR/USD traded temporary above the 1.0670/85 resistance, but no sustained break occurred. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first key support. USD/JPY is trading well off post-Trump highs (118.60/66). Earlier this week, the pair rebounded, suggesting a bottoming out process, but the jury is still out. We look out whether the 112.57 correction low will hold. 111.16 marks the 38% retracement of the 99.02/118.66 rally and might be a tough support. An equity correction or a further decline in core bond yields might be short-term negatives for USD/JPY. EUR/USD topside test rejected? EUR/GBP Sterling holding strong Yesterday, there were plenty of comments from UK and European policy makers on Brexit (mostly from Davos). The German Fin Min Schaueble suggested that the negotiations won't be easy. Even so, sterling remained well bid. The UK currency regained some more ground against the euro as EUR/USD declined after the ECB press conference. EUR/GBP finished the session at 0.8640 (from 0.8670 on Wednesday). Sterling also held up well against the dollar. Cable closed the session at 1.2342 (from 1.2261). Today, the December UK retail sales are expected slightly softer on a monthly basis (0.1% M/M for the headline), but the Y/Y figure remains high (7.2%). Of late, data on domestic spending remained OK. We look out whether slightly higher prices might gradually affect disposable income and spending; Even so, it is far from sure that this effect will already be at play. For now, we expect no big (negative) impact on sterling. On Wednesday, sterling corrected slightly lower, but the move was limited given the fact that PM May hinted on a hard Brexit. This relative sterling strength persisted yesterday. Even so, we still don't see a big case for a sustained rebound of sterling. We look to sell sterling into strength as long as there is no clear indication that the BoE will take action to fight rising inflation. EUR/GBP 0.8579 marks the 50% retracement of the 0.8304/0.8854 rebound. EUR/GBP 0.8515 is the 62% retracement level with a correction low coming in at 0.8451. This 0.8515/0.8451 area should provide a strong support. EUR/GBP struggles to find a bottom Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary