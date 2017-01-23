<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Technically, sentiment-driven trading

Today's eco calendar only contains EMU consumer confidence and speeches by ECB's Draghi en Praet, but we don't expect them to influence markets. Trading will likely be low-volume, technical in nature and sentiment-driven. The German Bund threatens the 162.62 support (neckline ST double bottom), but another close below is needed to call the support broken.

Today's eco calendar only contains EMU consumer confidence and speeches by ECB's Draghi en Praet, but we don't expect them to influence markets. Trading will likely be low-volume, technical in nature and sentiment-driven. The German Bund threatens the 162.62 support (neckline ST double bottom), but another close below is needed to call the support broken. Currencies: Dollar in the defensive as protectionist Trump speak weighs

The dollar reversed earlier gains on Friday as US president Trump maintained a protectionist rhetoric at his inauguration speech. There are no important data in the US and Europe today, but the dollar remains in the defensive this morning. EUR/USD regains a minor resistance in the 1.0680/1.0719 area. The Sunrise Headlines US equities gained modestly on the president's inauguration day. Asian equities opened the week mixed with Japan lower on a weaker yen.

China's central bank providing temporary liquidity support marks the creation of a new policy tool designed to ease seasonal cash shortages, while sending the signal that monetary policy remains stable and neutral, the Financial News said.

S&P affirmed the Greek B- rating (stable outlook). It anticipates that Greece will continue to fulfil most of the current programme's conditions albeit with a delay. The economy remains fragile, but risks to its rating are balanced.

French Socialist voters swayed to the left in primary elections, inflicting a blow to former PM Valls (31%) and placing leftwinger Hamon (36%) in the front seat to win the beleaguered party's presidential nomination. Montebourg, another left candidate (18%) asked his voters to vote for Hamon in the 2nd round.

The Mexican peso reached a two-week intraday high as the dollar weakened in the 1st trading day after Trump's inauguration. The trade weighted dollar tested the lows. Safe havens like gold and US Treasuries are in demand this morning.

Britain's security co-operation with the EU will be part of the Brexit-negotiations, Theresa May has said, as she prepares to meet Donald Trump and lobby for a US/UK trade deal.

OPEC is sticking to their accord. The countries have already reduced more than 80% of their targeted cutback of 1.8 million barrels a day, agreed on a way to monitor compliance and will present a monthly update.

Today's calendar is uneventful. Later this week, attention goes to key eco data (PMI's, US/UK Q4 GDP), earnings' results, the UK Constitutional Court's Brexit ruling and the Italian Constitutional Court's ruling on the validity of the new electoral law (Tuesday). The Eurogroup will discuss the BMPS rescue deal (Italy). Currencies: USD Struggles To Extend Rebound Protectionist Trump rhetoric weighs on the dollar On Friday, in absence of eco data releases, the dollar traded slightly softer inAsia, but found a better bid in Europe as risk sentiment improved slightly. TheUS currency came again in the defensive later in US dealings. Investors turned abit more cautions on the dollar as US President Trump maintained aprotectionist tone in its inauguration speech. EUR/USD closed the session at1.0703 (from 1.0664). The dollar losses against the yen was modest. USD/JPYfinished at 114.62 from 114.86. This morning in Asia, USD softness prevails. The decline of the dollar/strength ofthe yen weighs on Japanese equities. Most other regional markets react positivelyto the softer dollar. The decline of the dollar is also supporting commodities. Theoverall decline of the dollar hits USD/JPY quite hard. The lost about one yen and istrading in the 113.35 area. EUR/USD is also setting a new short-term correctiontop and trades in the 1.0750 area. Today, there are no data in the US. In Europa, the EMU consumer confidence isexpected to improve slightly from -5.1 to -4.8. We don't expect much impact oneuro trading, even as EMU data are good recently, but te focus will remain on thedollar. The focus will remain on the first policy actions of the Trumpadministration. The outcome of the Socialist primary for the presidential electionsurprised (see headlines). However, we don't expect it to be a dominant factor forFX trading. For now, the protectionist rhetoric of US president Trump combinedwith a lack of visibility on the pro-growth agenda of the new administrationlooks a short-term negative for the dollar. EUR/USD breaking north of 1.0715/19confirms the easing of the ST positive USD momentum. So, we start the weekwith a cautious/slightly negative bias on the dollar. If USD./JPY would drop belowthe 112.57 correction low, it would be an additional dollar negative. Global context: EUR/USD touched a multi-year low (1.0341) early this month.After the Trump rally, plenty of good USD news is discounted. Interest ratedifferentials between the dollar and the euro narrowed (correction), causing adollar correction. Longer-term, the absolute interest rate support should providea USD floor if US data remain good and as long as there are no profound doubtson Trump's pro-growth policy. The day-to-day USD momentum is deteriorating as EUR/USD rebounded northof 1.0685/1.07198. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positivemomentum. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first key support. USD/JPYis trading well off the post-Trump highs (118.60/66). The pair tried to rebound offthe 112.57 reaction low last week, but the jury is still out whether this reboundcan be sustained. We look out whether the 112.57 correction low will hold. 111.16marks the 38% retracement of the 99.02/118.66 rally and might be a toughsupport. An equity correction or a decline in core bond yields might be short-termnegatives for USD/JPY. EUR/USD regains minor resistance as dollar trades in the defensive EUR/GBP Sterling stabilizes against the euro Sterling's positive bias after May's Brexit speech eased slightly on Friday as theDecember UK retail sales were much weaker than expected. EUR/GBP hovered inthe mid 0.8640/50 area before the publication of the retail sales and trendedcautiously higher later. However, the loss of sterling remained contained.EUR/GBP closed the session at 0.8652 (from 0.8640). Cable profited slightly fromglobal dollar softness and closed the session at 1.2375 (from 1.2342). Today, there are no important eco data in the UK. There might be quite somedebate on a ruling of the Supreme Court over the initiative to trigger Brexit andother pending legal issues. In theory, this kind of institutional uncertainty might benegative for sterling, but the UK currency was very resilient of late. So for now,this is not a good enough reason to expect a sustained decline of sterling. Afurther rise of EUR/USD might be slightly supportive for EUR/GBP in a dailyperspective. Last week, sterling held strong even as UK PM May hinted on a hard Brexit. Wedon't see a big case for a sustained rebound of sterling. We look to sell sterlinginto strength as long as there is no clear indication that the BoE will take actionto fight rising inflation. EUR/GBP 0.8579 marks the 50% retracement of the0.8304/0.8854 rebound. EUR/GBP 0.8515 is the 62% retracement level with acorrection low coming in at 0.8451. This 0.8515/0.8451 area should provide astrong support EUR/GBP struggles to find a bottom Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary