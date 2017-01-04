<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Higher EMU inflation and hawkish FOMC Minutes won't bring relief for bonds

Focus turns to the EMU inflation reading and FOMC Minutes today. Following yesterday's higher German CPI gauges, risks for the EMU inflation are firmly on the upside of expectations, but markets should be prepared. FOMC Minutes will likely reflect the hawkish spin at the December Fed meeting. The combination of both doesn't call for a comeback of core bonds. Currencies: USD testing recent highs against the euro and the yen

Yesterday, a rise in core bond yields caused the dollar to test recent highs against the euro and the yen. For now, a sustained break didn't occur. Today, the focus for global trading is on the EMU inflation and on the Fed Minutes. The dollar might take a breather after yesterday's rally. The Fed minutes are a wildcard. The Sunrise Headlines US equities closed the session with solid, broad-based gains, but off ISM-induced intraday highs. Overnight, Asian equities register small to modest gains apart from Japan which returns from holidays and profits from yen weakness.

US manufacturing ISM sentiment was iron-strong with headline at 54.7 (from 53.2), new orders at 60.2 (53) and price paid soaring to 65.5 (54.5). Modest improvement in employment to 53.1 (52.3). Strong start of year.

The dollar is slightly higher overnight after a strong run yesterday that fell just shy of breaking key technical levels against the euro. USD/JPY is again close to the cycle highs, after it couldn't sustain above rally highs yesterday.

The Mexican peso sharply weakened and threatens cycle lows following US auto maker Ford's announcement it will scrap plans to build a new $1.6B factory in Mexico. USD/MXN trades slightly above 21.

Denmark's central bank intervened in currency markets in December for the first time since June, as the krone approaches what analysts estimate are the strongest levels “that the bank will allow”.

China has studied possible scenarios for the yuan and capital outflows this year and is preparing contingency plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to the FT, Trumps' appetite for very long debt issuance will meet resistance inside the Treasury, as worries grow that too much experimentation could be destabilizing especially at a time of a rising budget deficit.

Today, attention goes to the EMU final services PMI and the HICP inflation. The US eco calendar contains only the car sales, but the FOMC Minutes will be scrutinized for signs how the Fed members perceive the fiscal outlook Currencies: USD Testing Recent Highs Against The Euro And The Yen Dollar tests key resistance but no break yet On Tuesday, the dollar resumed its uptrend supported by a rise in core bond yields. Remarkably, this resumption of the reflation trade was triggered by a sharp rise in German inflation. A strong US manufacturing ISM and an initial rise of the oil price reinforced this trade. EUR/USD set a minor multi-year low. USD/JPY just missed the 118.66 correction top. Later, a correction in the oil price blocked the rise of core yields and of the dollar. EUR/USD closed the session at 1.0405 (from 1.0455). USD/JPY finished the day at 117.75 (from 117.55). Overnight, Japanese equities jumped sharply higher (gains of about 2.5 %) at their first trading session of the year. Other regional markets show modest gains. The PBOC fixed the yuan at USD/CNY 6.9526, the weakest yuan level since 2008. However, both the CNY and the CNH trade stronger against the dollar as Chinese authorities are said to slow the decline of the yuan. The dollar is again better bid after yesterday's late session setback. USD/JPY again tries to sustain north of the 118 level. EUR/USD is changing hands near the 1.04 barrier. Today, the final EMU services PMI for December and the inflation data are up for release. After the upward surprise of German inflation, risks for the headline EMU inflation are on the upside of expectations. Markets expect a rise to 1% Y/Y from 0.6% Y/Y. The main attention will go to the core inflation, expected stable at 0.8% Y/Y. Here we side with the consensus, but an unlikely rise in the core inflation would certainly be noticed in the current reflationary market thinking. The Minutes of the December Fed meeting will be published after the European close. Markets will look for a shift in thinking based on future fiscal policy easing. The Fed Fund future curve currently discounts a 36.6% chance for a March rate increase. A hawkish report may raise the odds and support the dollar. Overall though, we still expect the FOMC to wait a bit longer before enacting another rate increase. Yesterday, the dollar profited from higher core yields and tested key resistance against the euro and the yen, but no sustained break occurred (yet). Today, EMU inflation might also beat the consensus. However, we don't expect a similar reaction of global interest rate markets and of the dollar as was the case yesterday. With no key eco data in the US, the dollar rally might take a breather That said, the downside of the US currency looks well protected going into the next key US data. Global context: EUR/USD touched a new multi-year low at 1.0341 yesterday. After the Trump rally, there is already a lot of good USD news discounted. Interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro remain very high, but didn't widen anymore of late, slowing the rise of the dollar. Even, so, the absolute interest rate support should provide a solid USD bottom as long as US data remain good and as long as there are no profound doubts on the ability of the Trump-administration to execute a pro-growth agenda. EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first reference. A test of parity remains possible. EUR/USD 1.0653/70 is a first resistance. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. EUR/USD testing the cycle low, but no sustained break yet EUR/GBP Sterling hardly profits from strong PMI On Tuesday, sterling traded strong during the morning session. The decline of EUR/USD also weighed on EUR/GBP. The UK currency was additionally supported by a very strong UK manufacturing PMI. Later in the session, sterling lost ground/returned some of its gains against the euro. The UK ambassador with the EU leaving his post might have triggered some renewed Brexit caution. EUR/GBP closed the session at 0.8503 (from 0.8517). Cable finished the session at 1.2237 (from 1.2278). Today, the UK construction PMI and the UK credit an money supply data will be published. The UK construction PMI is expected marginally softer at 52.5 from 52.8. Credit data are expected solid. We expect the data to remain constructive, but they are no real market movers. Sterling held strong in November and December, but lost some momentum in the second half of last month. The euro remains soft across the board, but EUR/GBP is holding a sideways trading pattern in the 0.85 area. For now, we see no trigger for a clear directional move. Uncertainty on the next steps in the Brexit debate make sustained sterling gains difficult in the run-up to the end of March article 50 deadline. We slightly prefer a buy-on-dips strategy in case of return action toward the 0.8300 ST range bottom. EUR/GBP holding sideways range off the 0.8330 correction low Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary