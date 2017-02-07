ActionForex.com
Feb 07 09:34 GMT

USDCHF Downtrend In Play But Moderation Remains Likely Print E-mail
Feb 07 17 07:56 GMT

USDCHF Downtrend In Play But Moderation Remains Likely

Key Points:

  • Bearish channel remains intact at present.
  • EMA crossover could herald further losses.
  • Market fears continue to drag the pair lower.

The Swiss Franc has been taking back some ground from the Greenback over the past number of weeks and it shows little sign of slowing as we move forward. Specifically, the rather protracted downtrend could extend all the way back to the 0.97 handle if the current technical bias holds firm. However, on the fundamental front, there is also some evidence to suggest further downside potential for the only recently resurgent pair.

First and foremost, even at a glance, a relatively tight bearish channel has been in play since late-December and this structure looks set to remain in place moving ahead. This is largely a result of the EMA bias which has finally moved into its most bullish daily configuration. Specifically, the 100 day measure has now crossed both the 12 and 20 day averages whilst it is itself tracking lower.

Aside from the damning EMA readings, the presence of a strong and historical zone of resistance around the 50.0% Fibonacci level will be limiting chances of a near-term reversal for the Swissy. Indeed, the pair has largely been resisting the uptick in USD sentiment that characterised the prior sessions, resulting in some long wicks on the daily chart's candles.

One factor that could militate somewhat against further slides is the Parabolic SAR reading. Currently signalling a bullish bias, the indicator could be interpreted as a bellwether for the embattled USDCHF. Fortunately, in this context, it may not be indicative of an end to the recent slew of losses. Rather, it is suggestive of a near-term moderation that will likely come to an end as the pair approaches the intersection of the 50.0% Fibonacci level and the upside constraint of the channel.

After this moderation, losses should, at worst, extend to around the 0.97 handle which approximately coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. The journey to this point will be assisted by the general malaise surrounding the market, currently strengthening haven investments such as gold, the JPY, and the CHF. What's more, this general uncertainty is unlikely to evaporate anytime soon given the rather torrid start to Trump's presidency.

Ultimately, keep an eye on the Swissy as it could provide some rather large swings even as it continues its long-term downtrend. Specifically, look to developments from the Trump administration which is likely to inspire some day to day peaks and troughs within the confines of the channel structure. However, to avoid being caught out by any breakouts, also stay abridged of any economic data pertinent to the pair, especially as it nears the upper and lower constraints.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

