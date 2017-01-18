ActionForex.com
Jan 18 08:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USDCHF Ready To Rise But Not For Long Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 18 17 06:23 GMT

USDCHF Ready To Rise But Not For Long

Key Points:

  • Final shoulder of the head and shoulder pattern could be about to form.
  • Neckline likely to remain intact this week.
  • Long-term downside risks could be severe.

Despite the prior session's rather spectacular tumble, the Swissy could be readying itself for another push higher within the coming weeks. This would largely be the result of the chart pattern that we have been tracking for the last month. However, if this rally does come to pass it could suggest that there are some very substantial downside risks moving ahead.

First and foremost, the long-term pattern that has reared its head again is, in fact, a head and shoulders pattern. The structure that began to form last month hasjust become more convincingly confirmed which is due, in part, to a sharpslip back towards the neckline. As result of this, we are already seeing buying pressure beginning to build as the current session opens.

This neckline is expected to hold firm moving forward for a number of reasons but two key factors stand out. Firstly, the current position of the 100 day EMA should be generating a significant degree of dynamic support which will be preventing the bears from flexing their muscles any further. Secondly, the stochastics are well and truly in oversold territory which will play a role in recruiting the bulls and, hopefully, inspiring a rather steep reversal.

The move to form the right hand shoulder of this pattern should run short on momentum around the 1.02 handle. This point would approximately coincide with both the peak of the left shoulder and also a historical high. Combined, these two sources of resistance should prove more than capable of impeding any attempts to keep the USDCHF tracking higher.

If we do see this second shoulder take shape, the implications could be quite significant for this pair. As shown above, the resulting plunge from a head and shoulders structure would effectively erase the post-US Election rally. From a fundamental perspective, there are already some forecasts beginning to argue that this could very well be the case for many of the past month'swinners. Therefore, the fall back to below parity might be slightly more likely than we would expect in more stable market conditions.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.