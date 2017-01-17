ActionForex.com
Jan 17 06:35 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USDJPY Moderating As The Markets Brace For Volatility Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 17 17 05:54 GMT

USDJPY Moderating As The Markets Brace For Volatility

Key Points:

  • Bearish Channel remains in play for the pair.
  • Volatility beginning to see traders return to the Yen.
  • Near-term rally likely to be seen prior to any major slides lower.

The Dollar-Yen's recent stretch of gains is looking somewhat under threat moving ahead but the oscillating nature of the USDJPY'sdescent gives traders some solid range-trading opportunities. Indeed, the pair should be making a surge higher prior to resuming its overall downtrend which is currently resulting from an uptick in a number of volatility indicators.

As demonstrated below, over the past number of days the USDJPY has challenged the 113.62 support twice in a pattern that looks quite distinctly like a double bottom structure. If the pattern completes, we should see the pair begin to recover fairly strongly by week's end which should bring the USDJPY back to around the 115.74 level.

Whilst a near term reversal such as this would be at odds with the EMA bias on both the daily and H4 charts, the oversold daily stochastics should facilitate the near-term reversal. Moreover, whilst ordinarily we would expect the combination of the double bottom and the stochastics to inspire a slightly larger correction than that shown above, in this instance, the constraint of the bearish channel will be severely capping upside potential

In addition to the channel, the present placement of the 100 period EMA, shown on the H4 chart, will be providing some stiff opposition to any attempts to buck the newly forming downtrend. As a result of this, a subsequent reversal around this 61.8% Fibonacci level is forecasted for the pair which offers yet another chance to capitalise on the oscillating nature of the downtrend.

Specifically, once it has resumed its decline, we can expect to see some fairly decent losses given the bearish bias of both the daily Parabolic SAR and the daily moving averages. However, support will likely kick in around the 111.00 handle as the 100 day EMA makes its presence known and this could result in the beginning of a ranging phase.

Ultimately, we could see losses extend beyond this point given the Yen's safe haven status and the recent uptick in implied volatility. However, we also can't discount the probability of the Trump effect continuing to bid up the USD as the IMF has recently upgraded US GDP estimates a result of his proposed policies. Therefore, on the balance of things, moderating back to the 111.00 handle seems like the most likely outcome until the Trump presidency is in full swing.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.