Feb 16 08:14 GMT

What's Next For The Loonie? Print E-mail
Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 16 17 07:42 GMT

What's Next For The Loonie?

Key Points:

  • A breakout is likely and this should be to the upside.
  • Long-term channel should remain intact.
  • The pair should reverse to the centre of the channel.

The Loonie is fast approaching a critical point where it must decide where exactly it wants to end up. On the one hand, it could finally break free of the ascending channel that has largely constrained its movements over the past months. On the other hand, a breakout from the near-term wedge could mean we see a rally back to the centre of this long-standing channel. As a result, it's worth delving into some of the technicals to get a feel for what we can expect moving forward.

First and foremost, it's quite clear on the daily chart that the narrowing price action of the falling wedge should lead to a breakout in one direction or the other in the very near-term. As a result of this particular wedge, the pair should be predisposed to breaking out on the upside which would also respect the downside constraint of the long-term channel. Due to this coincidence, a rally is looking much more likely than a downside breakout from a technical perspective at least.

Moreover, moving higher would, generally speaking, be inline with some of the other technical signals. Specifically, the MACD oscillator remains bullish and it wouldn't take much in the way of buying pressure to invert the Parabolic SAR's bias to follow suit. Additionally, both the RSI and stochastics are in neutral territory which means there is plenty of room to rally before fears that the Loonie is becoming overbought would arise.

The main deterrent that could prevent the bulls from staging a comeback is the EMA bias. As shown above, the 12, 20, and 100 day moving averages are all in a highly bearish configuration which would tend to indicate losses are set to extend moving ahead. However, on the balance of things, there seems to be more evidence suggestive of a reversal back to the centre of the channel rather than a breakout from the lower constraint of this objectively robust structure.

On the fundamental front, despite the USD's rather baffling response to yesterday's strong data, the outlook for the US economy is looking firmer than it has in some time. Combined with optimism over Trump's tax policy and the jump in probability for a US rate hike to 44% in March, the market should continue to move backto the greenback which would be in line with the technical forecast.

Ultimately, keep an eye on this pair as the week draws to a close and early next week as there is likely to be at least one or two sessions remaining before a reversal is required. Furthermore, be alert for any update on that ‘phenomenal' tax plan as it is likely to generate some waves.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

