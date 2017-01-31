ActionForex.com
Jan 31 07:53 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
What's Up Next For Silver Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 31 17 06:45 GMT

What's Up Next For Silver

Key Points:

  • Ranging phase now looking likely due to some strong resistance.
  • Stochastics signalling a reversal is probably next on the cards for silver.
  • Market uncertainty could cap downside risks in the long-term.

Silver prices could be about to moderate moving forward which should lead to a short ranging phase for the metal. Specifically, both some robust support and resistance levels are presently in place which seems to be keeping the commodity well contained. As a result of this, there could be some solid range-bound trading opportunities on offer for those watching silver and these are worth taking a closer look at.

Firstly, as is shown on the below chart, the two levels we expect to see silver remain ranging between are the 17.215 and 16.633 price levels. Starting with the upper limit of the sideways channel, this resistance should remain intact for a number of reasons. Primarily, it is because it has historically proven itself to be rather resistant to breakout attempts. However, whilst not shown, the 100 day EMA is also providing dynamic resistance around this level which will certainly be capping upside potential in the short to medium-term.

Looking now to the lower boundary of the channel, this price coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement which has likewise weathered a number of attempts at a break out. Aside from this, the generally bullish short-term EMA bias on both the daily and H4 charts is providing some buoyancy which will limit the bear's ability to resume the long-term bearish trend for at least the next few sessions.

With respect to the next handful of sessions, as a result of the channel described above, a reversal is expected which could see the 16.633 price tested. Such a sizable slip shouldn't come as a total surprise as even a cursory glance at the metal shows that it is firmly in overbought territory on both the daily and H4 timeframes. Additionally, due to the reasons given above, it looks fairly unlikely that the lower constraint of the channel is destined to break during this latest tumble. What's more, if we do see the forecasted movement, it would serve to confirm the presence of the ranging phase which should provide a decent guide for where we can expect to see silver remain for the first half of February.

Ultimately, we are probably going to see the trend line make itself felt once again which could see the bears take control of the metal and break free of this moderating phase. However, don't discount the effects of the general uptick in market uncertainty which could help to counteract the influence of this long-term bias. As a result, monitor the fundamental side of things closely as silver approaches the intersection of the 17.215 resistance level and the long-term trend line.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.