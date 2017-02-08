ActionForex.com
Feb 08 06:37 GMT

Will Silver Be Impacted By The Rising Risk Of Rate Hikes? Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 08 17 05:57 GMT

Will Silver Be Impacted By The Rising Risk Of Rate Hikes?

Key Points:

  • Fed likely to embark on monetary tightening.
  • Industrial Silver demand remains strong.
  • Watch for sharp volatility and declines if the central bank hikes rates.

Silver has continued to see concerted selling pressure as price action remains trapped within the confines of the bearish channel. The past few days has seen price action trending strongly towards the upper channel constraint which now threatens a breakout of the medium term bearish trend. However, the question remains as to whether this is a definite breakout or simply a dead cat bounce ahead of the Fed potentially normalising interest rates.

In particular, the metal could potentially be facing a relatively large rout as the US economy continues to gear up for a range of monetary tightening. The risk of the Fed normalising rates was always ever present but as we move towards sustained economic growth and job gains it becomes relatively clear that the central bank will need to take action sooner, rather than later. Subsequently, the market is likely to focus upon the near term risk that a cycle of potential interest rate hikes poses

Any such move by the Fed would potentially send Silver reeling from its current level and forward forecasting shows that 75bps of hikes to the FFR, over the next year, would see the metal trading around the $14.00 an ounce mark. However, that risk might yet to be reflected within the Silver futures curve which is still showing rising prices throughout most of 2017 and 2018. Subsequently, if the Fed does indeed embark upon an adventure it could lead to the air escaping rapidly from the balloon which is currently financial markets.

Fortunately, the one fundamental factor which appears to be holding relatively static is the industrial demand for Silver. Physical demand continued to soar throughout most of 2016 which bodes well for the overall price direction and may be what much of the futures curve is based on. However, this ignores the impact of the waterfall effect as large institutions, such as JP Morgan, seek to continue floating derivative paper to ensure the metal remains depressed. Subsequently, it’s relatively unlikely that any of us will see a fair quote on COMEX any time soon.

Ultimately, Silver is in for a rough few months ahead as the volatility is likely to be fairly severe when the Fed tightening cycle eventually commences. That rate hikes are coming is largely inevitable, especially given some of the gains in inflation and the tightening of the job market, so it is imperative that position holders assess their reaction now before the madness of a ‘live’ FOMC meeting arrives.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

