Year-End Profit-Taking Remains the Theme

(RU) Russia Dec PMI Services: 56.5 v 53.3e (11th month of expansion and highest since Nov 2012), PMI Composite: 56.6 v 55.8 prior

(CN) China Q3 Final Current Account$69.3B v $71.2B prelim

(CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 146.6K v 134.4K tons prior

(ES) Spain Dec Preliminary CPI (beat) M/M: 0.6% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.5% v 0.9%e

(ES) Spain Dec Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 1.0%e

(RU) Russia Dec Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.6%e

(RU) Russia Q3 Final GDP YoY: -0.4% v -0.4% prelim (3rd reading) Fixed Income Issuance: (IN) India sold total INR140B vs. INR140B indicated in 2022, 2026, 2034 and 2046 bonds SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 -0.1% at 3,266, FTSE -0.3% at 7,097, DAX -0.2% at 11,429, CAC-40 -0.3% at 4,826, IBEX-35 -0.3% at 9,297, FTSE MIB -0.4% at 19,128, SMI -0.5% at 8,029, S&P 500 Futures +0.2%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading marginally lower in the final trading day of 2016 as market participants remain subdued ahead of the new year; Asian markets generally ending higher overnight despite the Nikkei ending small down; Banking stocks mixed across Europe; Energy stocks trading generally lower in the FTSE 100 despite oil prices stable to higher intraday. No upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market). Equities (as of 09:50 GMT)*** Financials: [Hammerson HMSO.UK +0.3% (divests development)]

[Hammerson HMSO.UK +0.3% (divests development)] Healthcare: [Elekta EKTAB.SE +1.2% (collaboration with Stockholm County Council)]

[Elekta EKTAB.SE +1.2% (collaboration with Stockholm County Council)] Industrials: [Kuka KU2.DE +1.7% (US authorities grant clearances for takeover by Midea), Outotec OTE1V.FI -1.7% (finalizes employee negotiations, cost structure program)] Speakers ECB's Nowotny (Austria) stated that he expected a significant increase in inflation in 2017 as energy prices stabilize or even rose but overall the level remaining below the ECB target. To maintain expansive monetary policy

reportedly put sale of good banks to UBI on hold until Jan to evaluate more bid Italy Stats Agency (ISTAT) Monthly Economic Note saw positive outlook for domestic economy

saw positive outlook for domestic economy Bank of Italy estimated that the Banca Monti Paschi rescue to cost state €6.6B

estimated that the Banca Monti Paschi rescue to cost state €6.6B Russia Foreign Min Lavrov: reiterated view that allegations that Russia interfered in US elections were baseless; to expel 35 Americans

reiterated view that allegations that Russia interfered in US elections were baseless; to expel 35 Americans Turkey Dep PM Canikli: FX market moving to a more stable trend; threat of dollarization diminished in country. President Erdogan call on currency yielded results. USD pressure did not result in rate hike

FX market moving to a more stable trend; threat of dollarization diminished in country. President Erdogan call on currency yielded results. USD pressure did not result in rate hike Thailand Central Bank noted that the MPC saw increased downside risks to baseline forecast and was ready to utilize appropriate mix of policy tools. Reiterated view that monetary policy should remain accommodative

noted that the MPC saw increased downside risks to baseline forecast and was ready to utilize appropriate mix of policy tools. Reiterated view that monetary policy should remain accommodative China FX Regulator SAFE presented an update of debt holdings and noted that deleveraging of foreign debt had ended

presented an update of debt holdings and noted that deleveraging of foreign debt had ended China PBoC quarterly meeting comment reiterated stance of keeping prudent but appropriate neutral monetary policy. It noted that both economic and financial operations were steady and to ensure reasonable credit growth. Reiterated CNY currency (Yuan) FX rate to be basically stable and reasonable balanced

but well off the lows experienced during a thin Asian session. USD tested 2-week lows against JPY and EUR pairs in Asia session earlier. EUR/USD spiked up around 150 pips to test 1.0650 during the most illiquid early part of the Asia session driven by algo-driven buying. GBP/USD ending 2016 down 16% it steepest annual drop since the global financial crisis of 2008

RUB currency (Ruble) weaker by approx. 0.7% to test above 60.70after US announced fresh sanctions against Russia due to cyber-attacks during the elections. Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 164.34 down 25 ticks snapping the recent trend higher in the last trading day of 2016. Volumes as expected are very light. Downside support remains at 164.22 gap fill followed by 163.88 with continued momentum eyeing 162.84.Further momentum higher continues to target 164.88 followed by 165.57.

trade at 164.34 down 25 ticks snapping the recent trend higher in the last trading day of 2016. Volumes as expected are very light. Downside support remains at 164.22 gap fill followed by 163.88 with continued momentum eyeing 162.84.Further momentum higher continues to target 164.88 followed by 165.57. Gilt futures trade at 125.52 down 35 ticks snapping a 5 day up trend. A move back high looks to fill the gap at 125.92 followed by contract highs at 125.99. Downside continues to target 125.08 then 124.56 to fill the gap followed by 124.12. Short Sterling futures trade flat to up 2 bp with Jun17Jun18 falling to 15/16bp.

trade at 125.52 down 35 ticks snapping a 5 day up trend. A move back high looks to fill the gap at 125.92 followed by contract highs at 125.99. Downside continues to target 125.08 then 124.56 to fill the gap followed by 124.12. Short Sterling futures trade flat to up 2 bp with Jun17Jun18 falling to 15/16bp. Friday's liquidity report showed Thursday's excess liquidity fell fractionally to €1.207T a fall of €10B from €1.217T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios rising to negative €730.5B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility rose to €45M from €40M prior.

showed Thursday's excess liquidity fell fractionally to €1.207T a fall of €10B from €1.217T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios rising to negative €730.5B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility rose to €45M from €40M prior. For the week ending Dec 28th Lipper US fund flows reported IG fund net inflows of $1.16B bringing YTD inflows to $47.0B. High Yield funds reported net inflows of $592M bringing YTD inflows to $11.1B. Looking Ahead 06:00 (PT) Portugal Nov Retail Sales M/M: No est v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.7% prior

06:00 (PT) Portugal Nov Industrial Production M/M: No est v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v -0.5% prior

06:00 (UK) DMO has no Bill auction this week (next scheduled for Jan 6th)

06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserves

06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing

07:00 (CL) Chile Nov Unemployment Rate: 6.3%e v 6.4% prior

07:30 (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave key rates unchanged

08:00 (PL) Poland Dec Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 0.4%e v 0.0% prior

08:00 (RU) Russia Q3 Final Current Account: No est v $1.9B prelim

08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) announces specific bonds to be issued in next week auction (if any)

08:30 (US) Weekly Net Export Sales

09:45 (US) Dec Chicago Purchasing Manager: 56.8e v 57.6 prior

10:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Net Outstanding Loans (MXN): No est v 3.50T prior

13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count data

14:00 (CO) Colombia Oct Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 1.0%e v 0.8% prior

15:30 (MX) Mexico Nov YTD Budget Balance (MXN): No est v -222.4B prior Weekend Sat (Dec 31st) 19:00 (KR) South Korea Dec Trade Balance: $7.1Be v $8.0B prior, Exports Y/Y: 4.6%e v 2.7% prior, Imports Y/Y: 5.4%e v 10.1% prior

20:00 (CN) China Dec Manufacturing PMI (official govt): 51.5e v 51.7 prior, Non-manufacturing PMI: No est v 54.7 prior Sun: (Jan 1st) 00:00 (PE) Peru Dec CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.4% prior

19:30 (PH) Philippines Dec Manufacturing PMI: No est v 56.3 prior

19:30 (KR) South Korea Dec Manufacturing PMI: No est v 48.0 prior