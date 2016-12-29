<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Year-End Profit-Taking Setting In Notes/Observations Bout of profit taking envelops year-end; USD and bond yields and equity prices drift lower

Russia and Austria PMI Manufacturing near 6-year highs

Euro Zone Nov Money Supply rebounds and beast expectations

China plans to expand Yuan currency basket from 13 to 24 currencies to lower USD weighting Overnight Asia: South Korea Finance Ministry cuts both 2016 and 2017 GDP growth forecasts (2016 cut from 2.8% to 2.6% and 2017 cut from 3.0% to 2.6%) as speculated

BOJ summary of opinions from most recent meeting warns against expecting a big boost to inflation from weaker JPY, though also notes core CPI may still accelerate

PBoC board member Fan Gang advocates for implementation of a property and capital gains taxes to ease widening wealth gap Europe: German Finance Ministry: ECB and EU Commission must ensure that Italy was sticking to Euro Zone rules on Monte Paschi bank Energy: Weekly API Oil Inventories: Crude: +4.2M v -4.2M prior

OPEC/non-OPEC Committee reportedly preparing to meet Jan 21-22 in Vienna Economic data (RU) Russia Dec PMI Manufacturing: 53.7 v 52.0e (5th month of expansion and highest since Mar 2011)

(UK) Dec Nationwide House Prices (beat) M/M: 0.8% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 4.5% v 3.8%e

(TR) Turkey Dec Economic Confidence: 70.5 v 86.5 prior (record low)

(HK) Hong Kong Nov Trade Balance (HKD): -34.1B v -40.5Be, Exports Y/Y: +8.1% v -1.0%e, Imports Y/Y: 7.6% v 0.6%e

(EU) Euro Zone Nov M3 Money Supply (beat) Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.4%e

(AT) Austria Dec Manufacturing PMI: 56.3 v 55.4 prior (highest since Apr 2011)

(BR) Brazil Dec FGV Inflation IGPM M/M: 0.5% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.1%e

Fixed Income Issuance:

(DK) Denmark sold total DKK3.7B in 3-month and 6-month Bills

(IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.0B vs. €3.0-4.0B indicated range in 5-year and 10-year BTPs

Sold €2.5B vs €2.0-2.5B indicated in 0.35% Nov 2021 BTP; Avg Yield: 0.54% v 0.91% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.33x v 1.46x prior

Sold €1.5B vs €1.0-1.5B indicated in 1.25% Dec 2026 BTP; Avg Yield: 1.77% v 1.97% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.42x v 1.58x prior

(IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.0B vs €0.5-1.0B in 7.25% 2026 BTP (off-th-run); Yield: 1.71%; Bid-to-cover: 1.55x

(Tesoro) sold €1.0B vs €0.5-1.0B in 7.25% 2026 BTP (off-th-run); Yield: 1.71%; Bid-to-cover: 1.55x (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.75B vs. €1.25-1.75B indicated in 2024 CCTeu (Floating rate Bonds); Avg Yield 0.58% v 0.99% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.45x v 1.40x prior SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 -0.1% at 3,274, FTSE -0.1% at 7,101, DAX -0.3% at 11,439, CAC-40 -0.2% at 4,840, IBEX-35 -0.2% at 9,326, FTSE MIB -0.1% at 19,221, SMI +0.1% at 8,266, S&P 500 Futures flat] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading mixed in light trading as many market participants continue to remain on the sidelines until the new year; The Dax marginally underperforming currently being weighed by shares of Volkswagen after MOFCOM commented on expectations for slower growth in auto sales in 2017; shares of PSA (Peugeot) and Renault trading lower in the French CAC as a result; Banking stocks trading lower across Europe; commodity and mining stocks trading generally lower in the FTSE 100; Asian session ending mixed with the Nikkei underperforming. No upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market). Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Air France AF.FR -0.4% (KLM finalizes the transaction to sell 49.99% of Servair Unit to Gategroup for EV of €237.5M on a 50% basis)]

[Air France AF.FR -0.4% (KLM finalizes the transaction to sell 49.99% of Servair Unit to Gategroup for EV of €237.5M on a 50% basis)] Energy: [IGas Energy IGAS.UK -3.2% (company update), Seadrill SDRL.NO +1.3% (contract extension from Saudi Aramco)]

[IGas Energy IGAS.UK -3.2% (company update), Seadrill SDRL.NO +1.3% (contract extension from Saudi Aramco)] Industrials: [Gategroup GATE.CH +0.4% (acquires 49.99% of Servair from KLM), Volkswagen VOW3.DE -1.9% (MOFOCM comments on slower growth in auto sales in 2017)] Speakers Italy Fin Min Podoan: ECB bank supervision needs to be less opaque

ECB bank supervision needs to be less opaque BOJ Gov Kuroda commented that Japan was still not in a condition where it could say it had escaped deflation or achieved the 2% inflation target. Reiterated view that excessive strength in the yen currency was being corrected and that both Japan, global economies were entering more upbeat, more favorable phase

commented that Japan was still not in a condition where it could say it had escaped deflation or achieved the 2% inflation target. Reiterated view that excessive strength in the yen currency was being corrected and that both Japan, global economies were entering more upbeat, more favorable phase Ukraine Central Bank: Pressure on UAH currency (Hrynvia) continues but seen as temporary and not linked to the nationalization of Privatbank

Pressure on UAH currency (Hrynvia) continues but seen as temporary and not linked to the nationalization of Privatbank Philippine President Duterte said to be considering keeping Central Bank Gov Tetangco for a third term (**Note Gov Tetangco was appointed in 2005 and reappointed in 2011. His term will expire in July 2017)

said to be considering keeping Central Bank Gov Tetangco for a third term (**Note Gov Tetangco was appointed in 2005 and reappointed in 2011. His term will expire in July 2017) China to add 11 currencies to basket of Chinese Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) yuan index which lowers USD weighting; effective Jan 1st. Basket will be expanded to include 24 currencies with Korean won, South African rand among the 11 currencies to be added. USD still had the highest weighting in the basket at 22,4%, followed by euro and yen

which lowers USD weighting; effective Jan 1st. Basket will be expanded to include 24 currencies with Korean won, South African rand among the 11 currencies to be added. USD still had the highest weighting in the basket at 22,4%, followed by euro and yen China PBoC Q4 Quarterly Household Survey had 44% of household believe inflation was too high and 52.7% of Households considered property prices too high Currencies The USD encountered some year-end profit-taking as it moved lower against the major pairs.

Yen strengthened to 2-week highs as USD/JPY pair mirrored declines in Treasury yields and stocks. USD/JPY was off by 0.7% at 116.40 just ahead of the NY morning.

EUR/USD rebounded from sub 1.04 levels from Wed to drift towards the 1.05 area.

GBP/USD rose for the 1st time in 9 session to trade above 1.2260 level. The pair was down approx 2% during the 8 day sell-off before today's retracement

Lots of continued focus on the Chinese currency ahead of the Trump Presidency. The Donald has pledge to name China a currency manipulator from 'day 1' but largely viewed as jawboning by marlets. Offshore yuan weakened for a third day and widened its discount to onshore exchange rate to biggest level in two weeks at 280 pips. The onshore CNY currency (yuan) was little changed around 6.9540 against the USD and just off its 9-year lows from May 2008. The PBOC did refute reports that the onshore CNY/USD rate broke above 7 this week as being inaccurate. The Offshore Yuan was approaching the 7 handle (tested 6.9830 in session with dealers citing quota reset concerns Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 164.46 up 41 ticks continuing the uptrend on relatively little news in another quiet day of trade. Further momentum higher continues to target 164.88 followed by 165.57. Downside support moves 164.22 gap fill initially followed by 163.88 with continued momentum eyeing 162.84.

trade at 164.46 up 41 ticks continuing the uptrend on relatively little news in another quiet day of trade. Further momentum higher continues to target 164.88 followed by 165.57. Downside support moves 164.22 gap fill initially followed by 163.88 with continued momentum eyeing 162.84. Gilt futures trade at 125.79 up 75 ticks trading sharply higher having printed fresh contract highs at 125.93 marking the fifth consecutive days of gains, the longest stretch since July with the yield backing lower 1.24% an 8 week low. Continuation higher looks to retest 125.93. A pullback eyes 125.08 then 124.56 to fill the gap followed by 124.12. Short Sterling futures trade 1 to 5bp higher in flattening trade with Jun17Jun18 falling to 16/17bp.

trade at 125.79 up 75 ticks trading sharply higher having printed fresh contract highs at 125.93 marking the fifth consecutive days of gains, the longest stretch since July with the yield backing lower 1.24% an 8 week low. Continuation higher looks to retest 125.93. A pullback eyes 125.08 then 124.56 to fill the gap followed by 124.12. Short Sterling futures trade 1 to 5bp higher in flattening trade with Jun17Jun18 falling to 16/17bp. Thursday's liquidity report showed Wednesday's excess liquidity fell fractionally to €1.216T a fall of €0.1B from €1.217T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios rising to negative €739.7B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility rose to €40M from €2.19B prior. Looking Ahead (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) to sell €3.0-4.0B indicated range in 5-year and 10-year BTPs

(IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) to sell €1.25-1.75B indicated in 2024 CCTeu (Floating rate Bonds)

(BR) Brazil Nov Total Formal Job Creation: -70.9Ke v -74.7K prior

05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills

06:00 (BR) Brazil Nov National Unemployment Rate: 11.9%e v 11.8% prior

06:00 (IL) Israel Q3 Preliminary GDP Annualized: No est v 3.2% advance

06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 9-month Bills

06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing

07:00 (CL) Chile Nov Total Copper Production: No est v 445.1K prior

07:00 (CL) Chile Nov Manufacturing Production Y/Y: -1.5%e v -6.9% prior, Industrial Production Y/Y: -1.7%e v -7.4% prior

07:00 (CL) Chile Nov Retail Sales Y/Y: 2.8%e v 5.1% prior

08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 264Ke v 275K prior; Continuing Claims: 2.03Me v 2.036M prior

08:30 (US) Nov Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$61.6Be v -$62.0B prior

08:30 (US) Nov Preliminary Wholesale Inventories M/M: +0.2%e v -0.4% prior , Retail Inventories M/M: No est v -0.4% prior

, Retail Inventories M/M: No est v -0.4% prior 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales

10:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Dec Minutes

10:00 (CO) Colombia Nov Exports: $2.6Be v $2.7B prior

10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

11:00 (US) Weekly DOE Crude Oil Inventories

11:00 (CO) Colombia Nov National Unemployment Rate: No est v 8.3% prior; Urban Unemployment Rate: 8.8%e v 9.0% prior

13:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank Dec Minutes

13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 7-Year Notes