Yen Posts Gain on Fed Uncertainty USD/JPY has posted gains for a second straight day. In the Thursday session, the pair is trading at 116.60. On the economic front, the sole Japanese release is Average Cash Earnings, which is expected to edge up to 0.2%. In the US, ADP Nonfarm Employment Change is expected to drop to 171 thousand. The estimate for ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is 56.6 points. The release of the Fed minutes sent USD/JPY as low as 115.55, the pair's lowest level since December 14. All eyes were on the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, which released the minutes of its December meeting. At the meeting, the Fed raised rates by a quarter point for the only time in 2016. The minutes indicated that FOMC members are concerned about higher inflation levels, given the "prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in the coming years". This is a clear reference to president-elect Trump's plans to increase fiscal spending and cut taxes, which would likely result in higher inflation, something the US hasn't had to deal with for years. Still, policymakers appear unchanged in their view that gradual rate hikes remains an appropriate monetary policy. The Fed members acknowledged that there is "considerable uncertainty" regarding future fiscal and economic programs. Many analysts are predicting another rate hike in June, but this could of course change, depending on how the effect that Trump's economic platform has on the US economy. The Fed will need at least a few months to digest the economic stance of the incoming administration, and the uncertainty mentioned in the Fed minutes could lead to volatility in the markets in what promises to be an interesting first quarter of 2017.