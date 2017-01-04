<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Yen Quiet Ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes USD/JPY is showing little movement in the Wednesday session. Currently, the pair is trading at 117.60. There are no major Japanese events on the schedule. In the US, today's highlight is the Federal Reserve minutes from the December meeting. On Thursday, the US releases ISM Non-Manufacturing PMIs and two key employment indicators – ADP Employment Change and Unemployment Claims. The markets are eagerly awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve minutes from the December policy meeting. At that meeting, the Fed finally raised rates for the first time since December 2015. Analysts will be combing through the minutes, looking for clues regarding future monetary policy. The US economy is performing very well, and the markets are hopeful that this continues as Donald Trump takes office. Trump's economic policies remain sketchy, although he has promised to increase fiscal spending while lowering taxes. If the economy's positive momentum continues, the Fed could be inclined to raise rates another quarter point in order to prevent the economy from overheating. If the markets remain bullish about further rate hikes, the US dollar could continue to climb in early 2017. The Japanese yen had a dismal fourth quarter in 2016. The currency plunged 14.7 percent in Q4, as the US dollar took full advantage of a strong US economy and a hawkish Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates in December. The Japanese economy continues to struggle, and last week's key consumer indicators pointed to continuing weakness in inflation and spending. Household Spending and Tokyo Core CPI continued to post declines, as consumers are holding tight on the purse strings and the economy remains gripped in deflation. If the US economy continues to heat up in 2017, we could see the Fed step in with further rate hikes, which would likely push the yen to even lower levels.