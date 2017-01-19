<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Yen Steady as US Manufacturing, Employment Data Shines USD/JPY has inched higher in the Thursday session, following strong gains on Wednesday. In North American trade, the pair is trading slightly above the 115 line. On the release front, there are no Japanese events for the remainder of the week. In the US, there was positive news as manufacturing and employment reports easily beat expectations. Building Permits were within expectations. Friday is Inauguration Day in the US, and the markets will be closely monitoring President-elect Trump's inaugural address to the nation. There are no economic indicators scheduled on Friday. US numbers impressed on Thursday. The Fed Philly Manufacturing Index improved to 23.6, crushing the forecast of 16.3. This marked the highest reading since November 2014. On the job front, Unemployment Claims dropped to 234 thousand, well below the forecast of 252 thousand. This marked the fourth straight week that jobless claims have come in below the forecast. Unemployment Claims remain close to levels not seen since the 1970s, as the US labor market remains close to capacity. On the cusp of Inauguration Day on Friday, there is a feeling of unease in the air, despite a robust US economy. Donald Trump's upset election victory in November was warmly received by the markets, as the US stock market and the US dollar have climbed higher. However, confidence and hope are starting to give way to confusion and uncertainty, as Trump has failed to outline any specifics on his economic policies, while continuing to tangle with the media and fire off controversial Twitter messages. Trump's comments earlier this week about the US dollar helped send the currency lower. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Trump complained that the currency was "too strong". These sentiments were echoed on Tuesday by Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scaramucci warned that "we must be careful of a rising dollar." Trump broke with the unwritten rule that US presidents refraining from commenting on the US dollar, and his comments could be a taste of more to come, as Trump is unlikely to veer from his habit of making controversial comments that could affect market movement.