ActionForex.com
Jan 09 07:46 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Yen To Face A Busy Week As US JOLTS And PPI Numbers Loom Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 09 17 06:01 GMT

Yen To Face A Busy Week As US JOLTS And PPI Numbers Loom

Key Points:

  • Market likely to focus upon the US PPI and JOLTS Job Openings Figures.
  • Expect volatility given the variability within last week’s US data.
  • Pair retains its neutral bias.

The USDJPY saw plenty of selling in the early part of last week in response to the relatively poor US ADP Non-Farm Payroll result of 153k. This saw the pair rapidly decline back below the 116.00 handle before a late greenback rally saw the pair close the week around the 116.92 mark. However, the week ahead is also forming as one with the potential for a large range of swings as a range of US and Japanese economic data looms. Subsequently, let’s take a look at what happened last week and what is potentially on the horizon.

The USDJPY had a week of sharp swings as the pair initially depreciated following the release of the relatively poor US ADP NFP figures, which came in well below market estimates at 153k. Subsequently, the Dollar depreciated strongly in response to the result and a market wide sentiment swing was largely seen. However, the USDJPY managed to regain some of its losses late in the week as capital flowed back into the Greenback which saw the pair finish the week around the 116.92 mark.

The week ahead is shaping up as a busy one for the USDJPY as the pair is facing down the looming spectre of a few fundamental risk events. In particular, the JPY Account Balance figures are due out early in the week and are expected to cause some volatility. Additionally, there is also a raft of US economic data due out with the majority of the focus likely to fall upon the US JOLTS Job Openings and PPI results. Subsequently, we could potentially see some swings for the pair in the week ahead.

From a technical perspective, the USDJPY retains its neutral bias given that the RSI Oscillator remains flat and trendless, within neutral territory. In addition, price action seems to be largely within a sideways consolidation pattern and still needs to breach the resistance zone around 118.67 before it can cement a move higher. Support is currently in place for the pair at 116.18, 115.18, and 112.96. Resistance exists on the upside at 118.67, 121.70, and 123.69.

Ultimately, it will largely be the US JOLTS and PPI indicators which determine the pair’s trend in the coming days. However, there could be plenty of variability to these figures given the surprisingly poor NFP results of last week. Subsequently, expect volatility ahead for the USDJPY as the market continues to digest the mixed US economic data.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.