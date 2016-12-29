ActionForex.com
Dec 29 16:11 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
AUD/JPY 4H Chart: Channel Down Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 29 16 14:33 GMT

AUD/JPY 4H Chart: Channel Down

If one maps all of the channels, by drawing all of the lines connecting tops and lows of the Australian Dollar against the Japanese Yen, it is hard to understand what is actually happening. However, the situation is not unusual, as there are three channel's, which have to be marked to understand the rate's movements. First of all on a larger scale the rate surged. Although, that is no longer the case, as during the pair's latest bounce off from the large scale pattern's resistance a strong descending channel formed. The descending channel broke through the support put up by the dominant channel's lower trend line. In addition, in that descendant channel there is another short term channel, which has guided the rate for the past weeks.

 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.