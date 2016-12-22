|
Dec 22 16 09:21 GMT
AUDUSD – Bears Are Probing Below N/T Consolidation, Focus At 0.7200/0.7175 Targets
The pair is attempting lower after two-day narrow consolidation, signaling resumption of steep downtrend from 0.7500 resistance zone. Daily studies are in firm bearish setup and favor extension of the downleg from 0.7523(14 Dec high) towards Fibo projection targets at 0.7175 and 0.7093. Oversold daily studies so far did not generate bullish signals, suggesting further easing, before possible corrective attempts. Initial barriers lay at 0.7256/77, ahead of former low at 0.7308 and falling 10SMA at 0.7345, which should ideally cap.
Res: 0.7277, 0.7308, 0.7345, 0.7398
Sup: 0.7200, 0.7175, 0.7143, 0.7100
