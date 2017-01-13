<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD – Bulls Are Consolidating Ahead Of 0.7500/40 Breakpoint Zone

The pair remains firmly bullish and spiked to one-month high at 0.7516 yesterday, but bulls show strong hesitation at the base of daily cloud/200SMA (currently at 0.7489/97) and so far unable to clearly break higher.

In addition, plethora of strong barriers lies ahead: 0.7523(14 Dec lower top), 0.7540 (daily cloud top/Fibo 61.8% of 0.7785/0.7158) and may delay bulls.

Consolidation ahead of fresh attempts higher could be anticipated, with initial support at 0.7432 (Fibo 23.6% of 0.7158/0.7516 upleg) expected to ideally contain, with extended dips seen towards pivot at 0.7380 (Fibo 38.2%).

Increased downside risk could be expected on violation of the latter.

Res: 0.7490, 0.7523, 0.7540, 0.7600

Sup: 0.7474, 0.7432, 0.7380, 0.7337