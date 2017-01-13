ActionForex.com
Jan 13

AUDUSD – Bulls Are Consolidating Ahead Of 0.7500/40 Breakpoint Zone Print E-mail
Jan 13 17

AUDUSD – Bulls Are Consolidating Ahead Of 0.7500/40 Breakpoint Zone

The pair remains firmly bullish and spiked to one-month high at 0.7516 yesterday, but bulls show strong hesitation at the base of daily cloud/200SMA (currently at 0.7489/97) and so far unable to clearly break higher.

In addition, plethora of strong barriers lies ahead: 0.7523(14 Dec lower top), 0.7540 (daily cloud top/Fibo 61.8% of 0.7785/0.7158) and may delay bulls.

Consolidation ahead of fresh attempts higher could be anticipated, with initial support at 0.7432 (Fibo 23.6% of 0.7158/0.7516 upleg) expected to ideally contain, with extended dips seen towards pivot at 0.7380 (Fibo 38.2%).

Increased downside risk could be expected on violation of the latter.

Res: 0.7490, 0.7523, 0.7540, 0.7600
Sup: 0.7474, 0.7432, 0.7380, 0.7337
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

