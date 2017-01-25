ActionForex.com
Jan 25 10:29 GMT

AUDUSD – Confirmation Of Reversal Needs Break Below 200SMA Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 25 17 09:38 GMT

AUDUSD – Confirmation Of Reversal Needs Break Below 200SMA

The Aussie eases after yesterday’s Doji that confirmed strong hesitation of attempts to eventually resume uptrend from 0.7160 base that was congested in past few days.

Today’s fresh bearish acceleration is putting under pressure strong supports at 0.7498/92 (daily cloud top / 200SMA), violation of which would generate stronger reversal signal.

Daily RSI is turning south after touching overbought zone boundary several times, signaling fresh downside.

Sustained break below 200SMA would signal stronger retracement of 0.7160/0.7607 rally and expose its Fibo 38.2% level at 0.7437 initially, with extension towards pivot at 0.7383 (daily cloud base, reinforced by Kijun-sen line) not ruled out.

Only sustained break above 0.7600 zone would neutralize current downside threats.

Res: 0.7527, 0.7550, 0.7607, 0.7630
Sup: 0.7492, 0.7456, 0.7437, 0.7409
 

