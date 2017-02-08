ActionForex.com
Feb 08 11:07 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
AUDUSD – Correction Was So Far Contained By Rising 10SMA But Downside Remains At Risk Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 08 17 10:26 GMT

AUDUSD – Correction Was So Far Contained By Rising 10SMA But Downside Remains At Risk

Pullback from fresh highs at 0.7694 found footstep at 0.7600 support zone, where rising 10SMA contained pullback for now.

Correction should ideally end here to keep intact larger bull-channel from 0.7163 (02 Jan low), for fresh extension higher.

However, slow stochastic that reversed from overbought territory shows more room at the downside.

Extended correction would face rising 20SMA (currently at 0.7570) that offers significant support and guards lower breakpoints at 0.7510/89 zone (former consolidation floor / 100/200 SMA’s / Fibo 38.2% of 0.7159/0.7694 ascend.

Weak near-term studies keep the downside at risk, with stronger bounce above 0.7660, needed to sideline n/t bears and re-focus initial barriers at 0.7694.

Res: 0.7640, 0.7660, 0.7694, 0.7730
Sup: 0.7604, 0.7570, 0.7510, 0.7489
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.