AUDUSD – Extended Recovery Approaches Upper Breakpoint At 0.7340

Recovery rally from 0.7160 base extends into third straight day and cracked pivot at 0.7308 (21 Nov former low), threatening breakpoint at 0.7340 (daily Kijun-sen).

Near-term studies turned bullish, while daily indicators are heading south and supportive for extended recovery.

Corrective easing from today’s fresh recovery high at 0.7328 should be ideally contained above session low at 0.7271 (reinforced by 38.2% of 0.7163/0.7328 upleg), ahead of final attack at 0.7340 pivot and extension towards 0.7370/0.7400 on break.

Rising daily Tenkan underpins the action (currently at 0.7243) and only sustained break below the latter would sideline near-term bulls.

Res: 0.7328, 0.7340, 0.7370, 0.7400

Sup: 0.7271, 0.7243, 0.7226, 0.7200