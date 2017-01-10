<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD – Fresh Bulls Test Pivot At 0.7383, Further Upside Likely While Kijun-Sen Support Is Holding

Aussie dollar extends yesterday's rally and is testing strong resistance at 0.7383 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.7523/0.7158 downleg), after fresh bulls broke above initial barrier at 0.7340 (daily Kijun-sen).

Daily studies are gaining traction and support further recovery. Break above 0.7383 barrier which is holding for now, would open next hurdle at 0.7394 (Fibo 38.2% of larger 0.7776/0.7158 descend) and 0.7424 (falling 55SMA in extension.

Look for consolidation above broken Kijun-sen line (0.7340), before bulls resume.

Conversely return below 0.7340 would weaken n/t structure and signal false break above three-day congestion.

Res: 0.7383, 0.7394, 0.7424, 0.7436

Sup: 0.7340, 0.7323, 0.7286, 0.7258