Jan 10 10:54 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 10 17 09:51 GMT

AUDUSD – Fresh Bulls Test Pivot At 0.7383, Further Upside Likely While Kijun-Sen Support Is Holding

Aussie dollar extends yesterday's rally and is testing strong resistance at 0.7383 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.7523/0.7158 downleg), after fresh bulls broke above initial barrier at 0.7340 (daily Kijun-sen).

Daily studies are gaining traction and support further recovery. Break above 0.7383 barrier which is holding for now, would open next hurdle at 0.7394 (Fibo 38.2% of larger 0.7776/0.7158 descend) and 0.7424 (falling 55SMA in extension.

Look for consolidation above broken Kijun-sen line (0.7340), before bulls resume.

Conversely return below 0.7340 would weaken n/t structure and signal false break above three-day congestion.

Res: 0.7383, 0.7394, 0.7424, 0.7436
Sup: 0.7340, 0.7323, 0.7286, 0.7258
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

