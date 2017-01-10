|
Jan 10 17 09:51 GMT
AUDUSD – Fresh Bulls Test Pivot At 0.7383, Further Upside Likely While Kijun-Sen Support Is Holding
Aussie dollar extends yesterday's rally and is testing strong resistance at 0.7383 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.7523/0.7158 downleg), after fresh bulls broke above initial barrier at 0.7340 (daily Kijun-sen).
Daily studies are gaining traction and support further recovery. Break above 0.7383 barrier which is holding for now, would open next hurdle at 0.7394 (Fibo 38.2% of larger 0.7776/0.7158 descend) and 0.7424 (falling 55SMA in extension.
Look for consolidation above broken Kijun-sen line (0.7340), before bulls resume.
Conversely return below 0.7340 would weaken n/t structure and signal false break above three-day congestion.
Res: 0.7383, 0.7394, 0.7424, 0.7436
Sup: 0.7340, 0.7323, 0.7286, 0.7258
