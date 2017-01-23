<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDUSD – Friday's Long-Legged Doji Signals Indecision, But Structure Remains Firmly Bullish, 200SMA Is A Key

Last Friday's probe above near-term congestion tops was so far short-lived, with long-legged Doji that was formed on Friday, signaling strong indecision.

However, the price action continues to move at the upper side of 0.7491/0.7572 congestion, with range floor being reinforced by 200SMA that marks decent support.

In addition, 20/200 Golden Cross is forming that additionally boosts strong bullish structure of daily chart studies.

While 200SMA holds, extended consolidation is expected to precede fresh leg higher that will lopk for targets at 0.7600/30 initially. Negative US dollar's near-term outlook supports scenario.

Conversely, sustained break below 200SMA would signal recovery rally's stall and increase downside risk.

Res: 0.7577, 0.7586, 0.7600, 0.7630

Sup: 0.7548, 0.7516, 0.7491, 0.7468