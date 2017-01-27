ActionForex.com
Jan 27 10:50 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 27 17 09:45 GMT

AUDUSD – Key 100/200 SMA Support Under Increased Pressure

The pair continues to move lower after rally showed signals of stall but is still holding above key supports at 0.7493/89 (100 / 200 SMA’s).

Near-term studies turned bearish and keep the downside under pressure, as break below initial trigger at 0.7535 (daily Tenkan-sen) generated negative signal.

Daily indicators turned south and support negative scenario.

Firm break below 100/200SMA’s is needed for stronger bearish signal and extension towards next strong support at 0.7467 (top of thickening daily cloud).

The pair is on track for the first bearish weekly close after one month that would add on growing bearish pressure.

Res: 0.7542, 0.7550, 0.7583, 0.7607
Sup: 0.7489, 0.7467, 0.7437, 0.7397
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

