AUDUSD – Probe Above 0.7600 Signals Bullish Continuation

The pair maintains bullish bias and attempts to clearly break above near-term congestion tops at 0.7570 zone.

Yesterday's close marginally higher and today's fresh attempts above 0.7600 barrier, generated fresh bullish signal for resumption of month-long rally from 0.7160 zone.

Strong bullish setup of daily studies supports scenario, with immediate focus at 0.7630 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.7776/0.7158 descend) and possible extension towards 0.7700 zone on break.

Daily Tenkan-sen in steep ascend continues to underpin (currently at 0.7517), along with 10/200SMA's Golden cross at 0.7492.

Converged daily 100/200SMA's also mark key n/t support at 0.7492, break below which would sour the tone.

Res: 0.7607, 0.7630, 0.7700, 0.7739

Sup: 0.7553, 0.7517, 0.7492, 0.7456