Jan 24 10:13 GMT

AUDUSD – Probe Above 0.7600 Signals Bullish Continuation Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 24 17 09:38 GMT

AUDUSD – Probe Above 0.7600 Signals Bullish Continuation

The pair maintains bullish bias and attempts to clearly break above near-term congestion tops at 0.7570 zone.

Yesterday's close marginally higher and today's fresh attempts above 0.7600 barrier, generated fresh bullish signal for resumption of month-long rally from 0.7160 zone.

Strong bullish setup of daily studies supports scenario, with immediate focus at 0.7630 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.7776/0.7158 descend) and possible extension towards 0.7700 zone on break.

Daily Tenkan-sen in steep ascend continues to underpin (currently at 0.7517), along with 10/200SMA's Golden cross at 0.7492.

Converged daily 100/200SMA's also mark key n/t support at 0.7492, break below which would sour the tone.

Res: 0.7607, 0.7630, 0.7700, 0.7739
Sup: 0.7553, 0.7517, 0.7492, 0.7456
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice.

